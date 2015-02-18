Mislabeled supplement plaintiffs seek to consolidate cases

(Reuters) - Customers suing Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Walgreen Co over allegedly mislabeled herbal supplements are asking a federal judicial panel to consolidate their lawsuits in California and Illinois, respectively.

Two customers who sued the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant earlier this month in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California filed a motion Monday with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) seeking to move all supplement-related cases against the retail giant to that district.

