A proposed class action accusing an Ohio hospital of allowing a doctor perform unnecessary spine surgeries on hundreds of patients will remain in federal court, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black in Cincinnati, Ohio on Wednesday denied a motion by the plaintiffs' attorneys to send it back to the state court where it was filed. Black said Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center had grounds to remove the case to federal court under the federal Class Action Fairness Act, and that there was no reason for him to decline jurisdiction over "a case of national interest."

