A proposed class action accusing an Ohio hospital of
allowing a doctor perform unnecessary spine surgeries on
hundreds of patients will remain in federal court, a federal
judge has ruled.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Black in Cincinnati, Ohio on
Wednesday denied a motion by the plaintiffs' attorneys to send
it back to the state court where it was filed. Black said
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center had grounds to
remove the case to federal court under the federal Class Action
Fairness Act, and that there was no reason for him to decline
jurisdiction over "a case of national interest."
