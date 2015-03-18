FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Securities lawsuits vs. life sciences companies up in 2014: report
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 18, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Securities lawsuits vs. life sciences companies up in 2014: report

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The number of securities fraud lawsuits against pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical companies rose significantly in 2014, continuing a trend of several years, according to a new survey by leading global law firm Dechert.

According to the survey released Tuesday, 39 securities lawsuits were filed against life sciences companies last year, more than double the 19 in 2013. In 2012, there were 31 lawsuits, and in 2011, only 17.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GWb1WC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.