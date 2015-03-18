Securities lawsuits vs. life sciences companies up in 2014: report

(Reuters) - The number of securities fraud lawsuits against pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical companies rose significantly in 2014, continuing a trend of several years, according to a new survey by leading global law firm Dechert.

According to the survey released Tuesday, 39 securities lawsuits were filed against life sciences companies last year, more than double the 19 in 2013. In 2012, there were 31 lawsuits, and in 2011, only 17.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GWb1WC