Pregnant Egyptian woman dies of H1N1 swine flu - health ministry
November 23, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Pregnant Egyptian woman dies of H1N1 swine flu - health ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - An Egyptian woman who was six months pregnant has died of H1N1 swine flu, five days after being admitted to hospital, a health ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

The 31-year-old woman, who was not named, was admitted on Nov. 18 with flu-like symptoms and was placed in intensive care when she did not respond to treatment, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said.

“We thought it was bird flu, but she tested positive for the H1N1 flu instead,” Ghaffar said. Two people died from bird flu in Egypt in the past week. (Reporting By Mahmoud Mourad and Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Jon Boyle)

