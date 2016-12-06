Court upholds former Synthes exec's exclusion from federal programs

The federal government was right to exclude a Synthes Inc executive from participating in federal healthcare programs after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor related to unauthorized clinical tests, even though he did not admit to deliberate wrongdoing, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Darnell Jones in Philadelphia said Friday that a provision of the federal Social Security Act allows the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to exclude someone from healthcare programs for being convicted of a crime even without intent.

