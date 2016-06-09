FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hikma seeks dismissal of Takeda's bid to block gout drug sales
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 9, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Hikma seeks dismissal of Takeda's bid to block gout drug sales

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is asking a federal appeals court to reject a bid by rival Takeda Pharmaceutical Co to halt sales of Hikma’s gout drug Mitigare, arguing that the challenge is moot after Hikma won a separate patent case last month.

In a motion filed Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, London-based Hikma said that, after a district court ruling that Mitigare’s label did not induce doctors to infringe patents on Takeda’s gout drug Colcrys, Takeda’s separate lawsuit challenging regulators’ approval of Mitigare is largely moot.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22UDoAh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.