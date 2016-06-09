Hikma seeks dismissal of Takeda's bid to block gout drug sales

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is asking a federal appeals court to reject a bid by rival Takeda Pharmaceutical Co to halt sales of Hikma’s gout drug Mitigare, arguing that the challenge is moot after Hikma won a separate patent case last month.

In a motion filed Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, London-based Hikma said that, after a district court ruling that Mitigare’s label did not induce doctors to infringe patents on Takeda’s gout drug Colcrys, Takeda’s separate lawsuit challenging regulators’ approval of Mitigare is largely moot.

