Whistleblower case over Takeda's Actos not specific enough - 1st Circuit

A federal appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a former GlaxoSmithKline executive's whistleblower lawsuit accusing Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd of defrauding government health insurance programs by marketing off-label uses for its diabetes drug Actos.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Peter Lawton, who said he learned of the scheme while interviewing for a job at Takeda in 2009, did not offer enough facts about specific false claims submitted to the government to make his case.

