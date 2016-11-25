FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Whistleblower case over Takeda's Actos not specific enough - 1st Circuit
November 25, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 9 months ago

Whistleblower case over Takeda's Actos not specific enough - 1st Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a former GlaxoSmithKline executive's whistleblower lawsuit accusing Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd of defrauding government health insurance programs by marketing off-label uses for its diabetes drug Actos.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Peter Lawton, who said he learned of the scheme while interviewing for a job at Takeda in 2009, did not offer enough facts about specific false claims submitted to the government to make his case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gtlXVX

