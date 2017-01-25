FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Takeda, Hikma clash again in D.C. Circuit over gout drug
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 25, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 7 months ago

Takeda, Hikma clash again in D.C. Circuit over gout drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is fighting back against a bid by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co and its hedge fund investor Elliott Associates to revive a case in a Washington, D.C. federal appeals court in order to block Hikma from selling its gout drug Mitigare.

In a brief filed Monday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, both Hikma and the Food and Drug Administration pushed back against Elliott's late December motion to revive the case. They said recalling an appeals court mandate should only be allowed as a "last resort" to prevent "grave injustice," conditions Elliott had not met.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ksxNkb

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.