Takeda, Hikma clash again in D.C. Circuit over gout drug

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is fighting back against a bid by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co and its hedge fund investor Elliott Associates to revive a case in a Washington, D.C. federal appeals court in order to block Hikma from selling its gout drug Mitigare.

In a brief filed Monday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, both Hikma and the Food and Drug Administration pushed back against Elliott's late December motion to revive the case. They said recalling an appeals court mandate should only be allowed as a "last resort" to prevent "grave injustice," conditions Elliott had not met.

