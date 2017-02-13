A federal appeals court has refused to revive Takeda Pharmaceutical Co and its hedge fund investor Elliott Associates' bid to block Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC from selling its gout drug Mitigare.

The unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit did not explain its reasoning in its unsigned order Friday, leaving in place its earlier order that dismissed the appeal as moot after Hikma won a separate patent lawsuit.

