4 months ago
Oxygen equipment provider to pay $11.4 million in false claims settlement
April 25, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 4 months ago

Oxygen equipment provider to pay $11.4 million in false claims settlement

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Pacific Pulmonary Services has agreed to pay $11.4 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims for reimbursement to federal healthcare programs covering oxygen and sleep therapy equipment, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The settlement with Pacific Pulmonary, a unit of Japan's Teijin Ltd which furnishes stationary and portable oxygen tanks and related supplies, resolves a whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco by a former sales representative.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oJvQ56

