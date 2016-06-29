AAI urges dismissal of Texas board's appeal in telemedicine case

The non-profit American Antitrust Institute has urged the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to dismiss an appeal by a Texas medical licensing board of a lower court's refusal to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit by telemedicine company Teladoc Inc.

Dallas-based Teladoc Inc sued the Texas Medical Board last year in federal court in Austin, seeking to invalidate a rule requiring doctors to see patients face to face before diagnosing or treating them through a telemedicine service like Teladoc's.

