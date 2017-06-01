New Texas telemedicine law should resolve Teladoc lawsuit - CEO

Texas has enacted a law allowing doctors to diagnose and treat patients remotely without an initial face-to-face meeting, promising to wrap up telemedicine startup Teladoc Inc's two-year-long lawsuit against the state's medical board, according to the company's CEO.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed the law on Saturday. Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic said in an interview on Tuesday that it should "put the lawsuit to bed," though no motion to dismiss has been filed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rwjeCY