Texas telemedicine company sues over rule requiring in-person visits

(Reuters) - A Texas telemedicine company has sued to block a new state rule that would require doctors to see patients in person before diagnosing or treating them over the phone, claiming the rule is meant to suppress competition.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Austin federal court, Dallas-based Teladoc Inc said the rule, adopted by the Texas Medical Board in April and set to take effect in June, violated the federal Sherman Act.

