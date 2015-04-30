FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas telemedicine company sues over rule requiring in-person visits
April 30, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Texas telemedicine company sues over rule requiring in-person visits

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Texas telemedicine company has sued to block a new state rule that would require doctors to see patients in person before diagnosing or treating them over the phone, claiming the rule is meant to suppress competition.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Austin federal court, Dallas-based Teladoc Inc said the rule, adopted by the Texas Medical Board in April and set to take effect in June, violated the federal Sherman Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AmSdMz

