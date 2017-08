A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against telemedicine company Teladoc Inc by rival American Well Corp over a patent that describes tracking telemedicine providers' availability in real time and connecting them with patients.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston ruled Monday that the patent claims asserted by Boston-based American Well describe an unpatentable abstract business practice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1U7fgVj