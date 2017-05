The U.S. Justice Department says it plans to appeal a decision this week granting a former Tenet Healthcare Corp executive's request to have his fraud case transferred from Florida to Georgia.

In papers filed on Tuesday, the Justice Department said it planned to ask a federal judge in Miami to reverse a magistrate's order a day earlier granting the transfer request by John Holland, a former senior vice president at hospital operator Tenet.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oQTzAr