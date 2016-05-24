Tennessee must grant hearings to delayed Medicaid applicants - 6th Circuit

A federal appeals court has upheld an injunction requiring Tennessee’s Medicaid program to grant prompt hearings to people whose applications for Medicaid are delayed, upholding a lower court ruling.

A 2-1 panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Monday that a class action certified on behalf of Medicaid applicants was likely to prevail on the merits, even though the named plaintiffs’ individual cases had all become moot.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TvXdxd