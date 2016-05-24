FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennessee must grant hearings to delayed Medicaid applicants - 6th Circuit
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 24, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Tennessee must grant hearings to delayed Medicaid applicants - 6th Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has upheld an injunction requiring Tennessee’s Medicaid program to grant prompt hearings to people whose applications for Medicaid are delayed, upholding a lower court ruling.

A 2-1 panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Monday that a class action certified on behalf of Medicaid applicants was likely to prevail on the merits, even though the named plaintiffs’ individual cases had all become moot.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TvXdxd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.