N.Y. settles with medical testing companies over direct test sales
December 30, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. settles with medical testing companies over direct test sales

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Dec 30 -

Medical testing companies Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Direct Laboratories LLC have settled allegations they violated New York state law by providing their services to consumers without physician oversight.

Louisiana-based DirectLabs, which sold services directly to consumers, will pay a $24,500 fine and cease operating in New York, while LabCorp, which provided services for DirectLabs, will pay a $225,000 penalty, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P0DbTa

