Natera loses bid to block rival prenatal testing product

Prenatal genetic test maker Natera Inc has lost a bid to stop diagnostic lab company Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc from launching a marketing campaign for a prenatal test that would compete with its Panorama product.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan on Saturday denied Natera's motion for a temporary restraining order stopping Bio-Reference from using brochures advertising ClariTest, a prenatal testing product developed primarily by Illumina Inc, as superior to competitors. Abrams said Natera had not shown its reputation or trade secrets would be compromised by the launch.

