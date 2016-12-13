FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Natera loses bid to block rival prenatal testing product
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 13, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 8 months ago

Natera loses bid to block rival prenatal testing product

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Prenatal genetic test maker Natera Inc has lost a bid to stop diagnostic lab company Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc from launching a marketing campaign for a prenatal test that would compete with its Panorama product.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan on Saturday denied Natera's motion for a temporary restraining order stopping Bio-Reference from using brochures advertising ClariTest, a prenatal testing product developed primarily by Illumina Inc, as superior to competitors. Abrams said Natera had not shown its reputation or trade secrets would be compromised by the launch.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hzFcAG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.