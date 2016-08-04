RICO case over testosterone marketing can continue - judge

A federal judge has allowed a proposed class action lawsuit by an Ohio insurer accusing drugmakers of promoting medically unnecessary testosterone replacement therapy to go forward, though two defendants, Actavis and GlaxoSmithKline, have been dismissed from the case.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago ruled Tuesday that Medical Mutual of Ohio had alleged sufficient facts against Indiana-based Eli Lilly & Co, Illinois-based AbbVie Inc and New Jersey-based Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc to support claims under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

