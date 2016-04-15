FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit allows ThermoLife false advertising claim against rival
April 15, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

9th Circuit allows ThermoLife false advertising claim against rival

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals panel has revived a false advertising lawsuit filed by supplement maker ThermoLife International LLC accusing a rival of falsely marketing testosterone-boosting supplements as natural and safe.

The panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that a lower court judge had incorrectly found that most of the case against Gaspari Nutrition Inc was preempted by federal law. Circuit Judges Barry Silverman, Raymond Fisher and Richard Tallman joined in the unsigned opinion.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QcNNOJ

