3 months ago
Teva to pay $1.6 million to resolve California counties' opioid case
#Westlaw News
May 25, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 3 months ago

Teva to pay $1.6 million to resolve California counties' opioid case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has agreed to pay $1.6 million to resolve claims by two California counties that it and other drug companies engaged in deceptive marketing to play down the risks of prescription opioid painkillers.

The settlement was announced on Wednesday by the Santa Clara County Counsel's Office and Orange County District Attorney's Office, who sued Teva, Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson, Actavis and an Endo International PLC unit in 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qgKN3P

