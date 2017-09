A whistleblower lawsuit accusing Teva Pharmaceuticals of using a sham educational speakers program to pay kickbacks to doctors for prescribing its Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis drugs can go forward, a Manhattan federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon on Monday trimmed some of the whistleblowers’ claims, but otherwise denied Teva’s motion to dismiss the case.

