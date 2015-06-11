Houston hospital president gets 45 years in Medicare fraud case

(Reuters) - The 70-year-old former president of a Houston hospital was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in a $158 million Medicare fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Earnest Gibson III on Tuesday received the harshest sentence to date of 10 co-conspirators who pleaded guilty or were convicted of multiple fraud and conspiracy charges in the scheme that prosecutors said operated at Riverside General Hospital from 2005 to 2012.

