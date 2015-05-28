FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Undocumented immigrants' U.S.-born children denied docs - lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 28, 2015 / 11:48 PM / 2 years ago

Undocumented immigrants' U.S.-born children denied docs - lawsuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Texas state agency is refusing to issue birth certificates for undocumented immigrants’ children born in the state, even though they are citizens, according to a new lawsuit in federal court.

Two legal nonprofits filed the lawsuit on behalf of four Mexican women on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Austin, claiming the Texas Department of State Health Services, which issues state birth certificates, had for “many months” been refusing to accept identification cards, or “matriculas,” issued by Mexican consulates in the United States.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FGgSQY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.