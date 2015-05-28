Undocumented immigrants' U.S.-born children denied docs - lawsuit

(Reuters) - A Texas state agency is refusing to issue birth certificates for undocumented immigrants’ children born in the state, even though they are citizens, according to a new lawsuit in federal court.

Two legal nonprofits filed the lawsuit on behalf of four Mexican women on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Austin, claiming the Texas Department of State Health Services, which issues state birth certificates, had for “many months” been refusing to accept identification cards, or “matriculas,” issued by Mexican consulates in the United States.

