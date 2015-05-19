Special master to question law firm's thalidomide plaintiffs

(Reuters) - Citing a “disturbing course of conduct” by a law firm in litigation over thalidomide-related birth defects, a U.S. judge is allowing a special master to question plaintiffs about whether they agreed to let the law firm drop some of their claims.

U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday sharply criticized Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro for asking to drop many of the claims after being faced with discovery requests about when its clients knew that their birth defects were caused by thalidomide.

