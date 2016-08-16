FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Circuit rejects Apotex challenge to Pfizer antibiotic patent
August 16, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Circuit rejects Apotex challenge to Pfizer antibiotic patent

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has upheld a patent on Pfizer Inc's antibiotic Tygacil against a challenge by generic drugmaker Apotex Inc, which has sought approval to make a generic version of the drug.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday that the patent was not obvious, affirming a decision by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aXci5F

