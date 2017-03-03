Lawyer's claim for fees from $242 million tobacco case moves forward

A Nevada lawyer may move forward with a lawsuit claiming he is owed $6.72 million after he was cut out of his share of $114 million in attorneys' fees in a class action against major tobacco companies, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan in New Orleans on Thursday dismissed some claims in the 2016 lawsuit brought by Donald Bernard against a group of 18 law firms who led the 1996 class action, but allowed him to move forward with a breach of contract claim.

