FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Lawyer's claim for fees from $242 million tobacco case moves forward
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 3, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 6 months ago

Lawyer's claim for fees from $242 million tobacco case moves forward

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Nevada lawyer may move forward with a lawsuit claiming he is owed $6.72 million after he was cut out of his share of $114 million in attorneys' fees in a class action against major tobacco companies, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan in New Orleans on Thursday dismissed some claims in the 2016 lawsuit brought by Donald Bernard against a group of 18 law firms who led the 1996 class action, but allowed him to move forward with a breach of contract claim.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lI7asy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.