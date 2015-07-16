FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smoker's widow loses appeal on zero damages
July 16, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Smoker's widow loses appeal on zero damages

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An appellate court in Atlanta let stand the award of no damages to a smoker’s widow after finding that she failed to preserve her right to argue that the verdict was the result of an unlawful jury compromise.

A three-judge panel in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling on Wednesday refusing to consider that argument, saying that Barbara Reider had not raised the issue before the Florida trial court, and could not do so for the first time on appeal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Kb3N6L

