Judge refuses to step down from tobacco companies' lawsuit
January 14, 2016 / 11:23 PM / 2 years ago

Judge refuses to step down from tobacco companies' lawsuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has declined to recuse himself from a lawsuit filed by tobacco companies against the U.S. government over new regulatory guidance, saying his former law firm’s work for an anti-tobacco group would not keep him from being impartial.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C. said in an order Wednesday his relationship to the anti-tobacco group by way of his old firm, Zuckerman Spaeder, was “too attenuated” to warrant recusal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JNlM48

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
