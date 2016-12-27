FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
The most important health law decisions of 2016
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 27, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 8 months ago

The most important health law decisions of 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The past year was an eventful one for healthcare law. And some court decisions have taken on new significance since the election of Republican Donald Trump as president and Republican majorities in both houses of Congress last month: A Supreme Court decision shoring up abortion rights and a pair of rulings that could make it easier for the new administration to erase parts of President Barack Obama's signature achievement, the Affordable Care Act, which Trump has promised to repeal.

At the same time, courts have continued to grapple with less politically charged, but potentially high-impact issues, including legal requirements for biosimilar drugs and religious hospital pensions.

Below are some of the key healthcare rulings of 2016.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2imXPVI

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.