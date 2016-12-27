The most important health law decisions of 2016

The past year was an eventful one for healthcare law. And some court decisions have taken on new significance since the election of Republican Donald Trump as president and Republican majorities in both houses of Congress last month: A Supreme Court decision shoring up abortion rights and a pair of rulings that could make it easier for the new administration to erase parts of President Barack Obama's signature achievement, the Affordable Care Act, which Trump has promised to repeal.

At the same time, courts have continued to grapple with less politically charged, but potentially high-impact issues, including legal requirements for biosimilar drugs and religious hospital pensions.

Below are some of the key healthcare rulings of 2016.

