Generic drugmakers win order invalidating Novartis MS drug patent
September 29, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Generic drugmakers win order invalidating Novartis MS drug patent

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has invalidated a patent held by drugmaker Novartis AG related to its multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya on grounds of obviousness.

Michael Levy of Kenyon & Kenyon, who advised generic drug maker Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the lead plaintiff in the case, said the decision issued last Thursday was noteworthy because it marked one of the first uses by drug companies of the USPTO’s inter partes review process, which was established by the America Invents Act of 2011.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KPt2qQ (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

