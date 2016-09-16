FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge denies injunction over 'Health New England' trademark
September 16, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Judge denies injunction over 'Health New England' trademark

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Massachusetts-based health maintenance organization Health New England Inc has lost a bid to stop Catholic health system Trinity Health Corp from using the name "Trinity Health New England" in the region.

U.S. District Judge Mark Mastroianni in Springfield, Massachusetts on Wednesday denied HNE's motion for a preliminary injunction, finding that while it might eventually succeed in proving that Trinity was infringing its trademark, it had not provided enough evidence to show it had a substantial likelihood of success.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d37ZZ7

