Judge denies injunction over 'Health New England' trademark

Massachusetts-based health maintenance organization Health New England Inc has lost a bid to stop Catholic health system Trinity Health Corp from using the name "Trinity Health New England" in the region.

U.S. District Judge Mark Mastroianni in Springfield, Massachusetts on Wednesday denied HNE's motion for a preliminary injunction, finding that while it might eventually succeed in proving that Trinity was infringing its trademark, it had not provided enough evidence to show it had a substantial likelihood of success.

