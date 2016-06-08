FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dignity Health sued over insurance coverage for transgender employee
June 8, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A transgender man who works for an Arizona hospital owned by California-based health system Dignity Health has sued his employer for refusing to pay for hormone treatment and sex reassignment surgery.

Josef Robinson, a nurse at Dignity’s Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler, Arizona said in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Francisco federal court that Dignity’s health plan violates the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Affordable Care Act by excluding treatment related to gender transition from its coverage. Robinson is represented by the American Civil Liberties Union.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VLZMKX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
