Circuit urged to revive case over denied sex reassignment coverage

A group of nonprofit organizations is urging the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive a lawsuit a Minnesota health system worker brought against her employer and its health plan administrator for refusing to cover her transgender son's sex reassignment treatment.

In an amicus brief filed Tuesday, two advocacy groups, the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, joined Whitman-Walker Health, a Washington, D.C. nonprofit health center, in arguing the case was important in removing barriers to transgender people receiving healthcare.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ea4kIR