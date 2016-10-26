FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Circuit urged to revive case over denied sex reassignment coverage
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 26, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 10 months ago

Circuit urged to revive case over denied sex reassignment coverage

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A group of nonprofit organizations is urging the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive a lawsuit a Minnesota health system worker brought against her employer and its health plan administrator for refusing to cover her transgender son's sex reassignment treatment.

In an amicus brief filed Tuesday, two advocacy groups, the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, joined Whitman-Walker Health, a Washington, D.C. nonprofit health center, in arguing the case was important in removing barriers to transgender people receiving healthcare.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ea4kIR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.