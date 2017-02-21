Hospital seeks stay in case brought by transgender patient's mother

A San Diego hospital has asked a federal judge to stay a lawsuit accusing it of discriminating against a transgender teenage patient who later committed suicide, saying the court should wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide another high-profile case about transgender rights.

Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego said in a motion filed Friday that if the court does not grant its motion to dismiss the case, which is set to be argued next Friday, it would be most efficient to wait until the Supreme Court decides the case of Gavin Grimm, a transgender high school student in Virginia who is suing his school for the right to use men's bathrooms.

