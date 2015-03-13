Judge to consider class action over Nevada hospital TB cases

(Reuters) - A Nevada state judge has said he will consider certifying a class action accusing a Las Vegas hospital of maintaining lax safety standards that exposed patients to tuberculosis infections.

Judge Kenneth Cory of the Eighth Judicial District Court on Wednesday ordered attorneys for the plaintiffs - a group of patients, visitors and employees at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center who say they may have been exposed to the disease - to come up with a firm definition for a proposed class by April 9, according to attorneys in the case.

