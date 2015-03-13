FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge to consider class action over Nevada hospital TB cases
March 13, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

Judge to consider class action over Nevada hospital TB cases

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Nevada state judge has said he will consider certifying a class action accusing a Las Vegas hospital of maintaining lax safety standards that exposed patients to tuberculosis infections.

Judge Kenneth Cory of the Eighth Judicial District Court on Wednesday ordered attorneys for the plaintiffs - a group of patients, visitors and employees at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center who say they may have been exposed to the disease - to come up with a firm definition for a proposed class by April 9, according to attorneys in the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GBtPKy

