FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Carolina hospital to pay $72.4 mln of $237 mln judgment
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 16, 2015 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

South Carolina hospital to pay $72.4 mln of $237 mln judgment

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Oct 16 - South Carolina hospital Tuomey Healthcare System will pay $72.4 million of a $237 million verdict to settle a whistleblower lawsuit, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

A South Carolina federal judge ordered Tuomey to pay the larger amount in 2013, after a jury found the hospital had paid doctors kickbacks in exchange for referring patients, including Medicare recipients, in violation of the federal Stark Law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LeXahX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.