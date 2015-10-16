South Carolina hospital to pay $72.4 mln of $237 mln judgment

Oct 16 - South Carolina hospital Tuomey Healthcare System will pay $72.4 million of a $237 million verdict to settle a whistleblower lawsuit, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

A South Carolina federal judge ordered Tuomey to pay the larger amount in 2013, after a jury found the hospital had paid doctors kickbacks in exchange for referring patients, including Medicare recipients, in violation of the federal Stark Law.

