Judge will not block sale of generic drug for AIDS and cancer patients
July 30, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Judge will not block sale of generic drug for AIDS and cancer patients

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Maryland judge on Thursday refused to block TWi Pharmaceuticals from marketing a generic version of Megace ES while brand-name manufacturer Par Pharmaceutical challenges a recent ruling that Par’s patent is invalid.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake invalidated Par’s patent for the drug, which is used to treat anorexia and weight loss in AIDS and cancer patients. Par immediately appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit seeking to block TWi from marketing its generic, megestrol, pending the appeal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KChCeN

