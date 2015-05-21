FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J loses bid to put Tylenol wrongful-death claims under N.J. law
May 21, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

J&J loses bid to put Tylenol wrongful-death claims under N.J. law

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A woman who claims her sister died of liver failure from taking the Johnson & Johnson painkiller Tylenol can seek damages in her home state of Alabama, rather than in J&J’s home state of New Jersey, where they could have been more limited, a federal judge has ruled.

Judge Lawrence Stengel of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said on Wednesday that Alabama law applied to plaintiff Rana Terry’s claims because all of her sister’s interactions with the drugmaker happened there.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KnmKTg

