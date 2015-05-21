J&J loses bid to put Tylenol wrongful-death claims under N.J. law

(Reuters) - A woman who claims her sister died of liver failure from taking the Johnson & Johnson painkiller Tylenol can seek damages in her home state of Alabama, rather than in J&J’s home state of New Jersey, where they could have been more limited, a federal judge has ruled.

Judge Lawrence Stengel of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said on Wednesday that Alabama law applied to plaintiff Rana Terry’s claims because all of her sister’s interactions with the drugmaker happened there.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KnmKTg