a year ago
First Tylenol bellwether put on hold following settlement talks
September 16, 2016 / 9:21 PM / a year ago

First Tylenol bellwether put on hold following settlement talks

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The first trial in a multidistrict litigation over claims that Johnson & Johnson's popular painkiller Tylenol causes liver damage, originally set to begin Monday, has been put on hold following several days of settlement talks.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Stengel in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Thursday ordered that the trial be postponed to a date yet to be determined. Docket entries in the related MDL show that settlement conferences were held the preceding Monday and Wednesday, and two settlement conference calls were held Tuesday, all before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Rice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cD5DRb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
