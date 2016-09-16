First Tylenol bellwether put on hold following settlement talks

The first trial in a multidistrict litigation over claims that Johnson & Johnson's popular painkiller Tylenol causes liver damage, originally set to begin Monday, has been put on hold following several days of settlement talks.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Stengel in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Thursday ordered that the trial be postponed to a date yet to be determined. Docket entries in the related MDL show that settlement conferences were held the preceding Monday and Wednesday, and two settlement conference calls were held Tuesday, all before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Rice.

