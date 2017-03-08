FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-UCB executive loses bid to seal whistleblower lawsuit
March 8, 2017 / 11:57 PM / 5 months ago

Ex-UCB executive loses bid to seal whistleblower lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has denied a former UCB SA executive's request to keep a whistleblower lawsuit he filed against the drug company under seal, rejecting his argument that he may face retaliation from his new employer once his identity becomes public.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan on Friday denied former UCB executive William Nash's request to keep his 2014 lawsuit sealed after the U.S. Justice Department and several states declined to intervene in the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mkCzlI

