No award for UMass employee who reported theft - judge
July 12, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

No award for UMass employee who reported theft - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A University of Massachusetts Medical School employee who reported another employee's theft of $3.8 million from the state's Medicaid program prompting the school to repay the state cannot collect a whistleblower award, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Hillman in Worcester, Massachusetts ruled Monday that although the employee, Michael Willette "did the honorable thing" in reporting the theft, he is not entitled to a share because the school immediately offered to return the money voluntarily.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29BfDc8

