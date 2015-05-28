Panel revives NYC police union's lawsuit against Express Scripts

(Reuters) - A New York City police union has won reinstatement of a class action accusing Express Scripts Inc of steering patients toward more expensive drugs to boost profits.

Judge William Benton of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Wednesday the union’s lawsuit was not barred by a 2008 settlement between the company and New York’s attorney general because its claims had not been included in that case.

