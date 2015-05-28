FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

Panel revives NYC police union's lawsuit against Express Scripts

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New York City police union has won reinstatement of a class action accusing Express Scripts Inc of steering patients toward more expensive drugs to boost profits.

Judge William Benton of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Wednesday the union’s lawsuit was not barred by a 2008 settlement between the company and New York’s attorney general because its claims had not been included in that case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GEYvhj

