Aetna, United, surgical centers win dismissal of antitrust case

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a group of ambulatory surgical centers in California accusing Aetna Life Insurance Co, United Healthcare Services Inc and seven rival surgical centers of conspiring to shut them out of the market.

U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman of the Northern District of California ruled Monday that the plaintiff surgical centers’ allegations were “conclusory,” though she gave them leave to amend their lawsuit.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)