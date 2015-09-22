FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aetna, United, surgical centers win dismissal of antitrust case
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 22, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

Aetna, United, surgical centers win dismissal of antitrust case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a group of ambulatory surgical centers in California accusing Aetna Life Insurance Co, United Healthcare Services Inc and seven rival surgical centers of conspiring to shut them out of the market.

U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman of the Northern District of California ruled Monday that the plaintiff surgical centers’ allegations were “conclusory,” though she gave them leave to amend their lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KtsPMc (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.