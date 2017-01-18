FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnitedHealth accused of failing to cover breastfeeding benefits
January 18, 2017 / 11:24 PM / 7 months ago

UnitedHealth accused of failing to cover breastfeeding benefits

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

UnitedHealth Group Inc has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of failing to cover healthcare services related to breastfeeding, violating the Affordable Care Act.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by Oakland, California resident Rachel Condry, claimed that UnitedHealth's plans failed to establish networks that include providers trained to offer services related to breastfeeding, such as lactation consulting. It marks at least the second time the health insurer has been sued over breastfeeding benefits.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iKMvlj

