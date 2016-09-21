UnitedHealth unit to face class action over mental health coverage

A federal magistrate judge in California has certified a class action accusing a UnitedHealth Group Inc unit of improperly denying claims for mental health and substance abuse treatment, in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero ruled Monday that all potential class members' claims had been subject to the same guidelines used by UnitedHealth in plans it administers, rejecting the insurer's argument that individual concerns would predominate over factual ones.

