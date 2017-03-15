UnitedHealth improperly recouped overpayments to medical providers - judge

UnitedHealth Group Inc cannot withhold reimbursements to medical care providers to offset alleged prior overpayments for different patients enrolled in other health plans the insurer administers, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz in Minneapolis on Tuesday called the practice adopted by UnitedHealth, the nation's largest health insurer, "troubling" and said it was debatable whether it was even allowed under federal law.

