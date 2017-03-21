FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnitedHealth sued for denying coverage for eating disorders
March 21, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 5 months ago

UnitedHealth sued for denying coverage for eating disorders

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

UnitedHealth Group Inc has been hit with a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the largest U.S. health insurer of denying coverage for medically necessary treatment of eating disorders.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in Manhattan federal court, was brought by a plaintiff insured by a UnitedHealth plan issued through one of its Oxford subsidiaries. She is seeking to represent a class of individuals with eating disorders.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nHkAJO

