UnitedHealth sued for denying coverage for eating disorders

UnitedHealth Group Inc has been hit with a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the largest U.S. health insurer of denying coverage for medically necessary treatment of eating disorders.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in Manhattan federal court, was brought by a plaintiff insured by a UnitedHealth plan issued through one of its Oxford subsidiaries. She is seeking to represent a class of individuals with eating disorders.

