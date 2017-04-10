Massachusetts sues Universal Health Services over mental health clinics

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has accused Universal Health Services Inc of employing unlicensed and unsupervised personnel at mental health centers, leading the company to submit false claims for reimbursement to the state's Medicaid program.

Healy's office filed a complaint in federal court in Boston on Monday after intervening in a whistleblower lawsuit against the U.S. hospital operator by the parents of a woman who died at one of its facilities.

