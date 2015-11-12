FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Highmark underpaid UPMC for oncology services, arbitrators find
November 12, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Highmark underpaid UPMC for oncology services, arbitrators find

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said Tuesday it would likely receive more than $188 million following an arbitration panel’s finding that insurer Highmark Inc underpaid the hospital operator for oncology services.

The three arbitrators awarded UPMC $23.9 million for oncology services provided at one of its hospital since April 2014, but UPMC said the parties had agreed that amount would be used to determine underpayments at all the facilities at issue. The $188 million figure is UPMC’s estimate, though the hospital operator said it was not final.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20OiO4O

