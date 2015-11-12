Highmark underpaid UPMC for oncology services, arbitrators find

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said Tuesday it would likely receive more than $188 million following an arbitration panel’s finding that insurer Highmark Inc underpaid the hospital operator for oncology services.

The three arbitrators awarded UPMC $23.9 million for oncology services provided at one of its hospital since April 2014, but UPMC said the parties had agreed that amount would be used to determine underpayments at all the facilities at issue. The $188 million figure is UPMC’s estimate, though the hospital operator said it was not final.

